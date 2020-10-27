U.S. Steel starts technologically advanced EAF at Fairfield

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 11:32:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

U.S. Steel announced that it launched its newly constructed, technologically advanced electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Fairfield, Alabama plant. The new EAF tapped its first heat of liquid steel on October 20.

The electric arc furnace will have an annual steelmaking capacity of 1.6 million mt.

“The electric arc furnace significantly enhances our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions and results. We had the added benefit of using this project as a tool for technical collaboration with the electric arc furnace experts at our ‘Best of Both’ partner, Big River Steel. The electric arc furnace No. 1 at Fairfield adds significantly more sustainable steelmaking technology to our portfolio,” David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel CEO, said.