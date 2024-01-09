US steel mill shipments up 4.1 percent in November

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 01:20:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of November 2023, US steel mills shipped 7,175,177 net tons, a 4.1 percent increase from the 6,892,343 net tons shipped in November 2022. Shipments were down 2.3 percent from the 7,346,373 net tons shipped in the previous month, October 2023.

Shipments year-to-date in 2023 are 82,255,551 net tons, down 0.4 percent compared to 2022 shipments of 82,567,565 net tons for 11 months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2023 to the first 11 months of 2022 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 13 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 3 percent; and corrosion resistant sheet, up 1 percent.