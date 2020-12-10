﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments up 1.3 percent in October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 01:15:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of October 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,747,709 net tons, a 1.3 percent increase from the 6,662,904 net tons shipped in the previous month, September 2020, and a 14.7 percent decrease from the 7,914,276 net tons shipped in October 2019. 

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 67,197,068 net tons, a 16.5 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 80,492,022 for 10 months.

A comparison of October shipments to the previous month of September shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 3 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 3 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 2 percent.


Tags: USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Dec

US OCTG imports surge up 143.6 percent in October
08  Dec

US tin plate imports down 23.9 percent in October
04  Dec

US construction employment rises in November
02  Dec

US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September
01  Dec

US construction spending up 1.3 percent in October