US steel mill shipments up 1.3 percent in October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 01:15:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of October 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,747,709 net tons, a 1.3 percent increase from the 6,662,904 net tons shipped in the previous month, September 2020, and a 14.7 percent decrease from the 7,914,276 net tons shipped in October 2019.

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 67,197,068 net tons, a 16.5 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 80,492,022 for 10 months.

A comparison of October shipments to the previous month of September shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 3 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 3 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 2 percent.