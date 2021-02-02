US Steel Košice relaunches blast furnace No. 3

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:01:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Slovakia-based US Steel Košice, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based US Steel, has restarted its blast furnace No. 3 to meet the needs of the company’s customers, according to local sources. All three blast furnaces of the company are now operational again.

“We have many questions related to the European steel market and few answers on how high prices for raw materials, energy and charges for carbon emissions will continue to develop. At the same time, we will monitor the development of the pandemic closely,” Ján Bača, spokesman of the company, said.

One of the three blast furnaces was shut down on June 20, 2019, with the company adapting the production and range of products to the current situation of the steel market and customer demand.