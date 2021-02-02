﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US Steel Košice relaunches blast furnace No. 3

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:01:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Slovakia-based US Steel Košice, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based US Steel, has restarted its blast furnace No. 3 to meet the needs of the company’s customers, according to local sources. All three blast furnaces of the company are now operational again.  

“We have many questions related to the European steel market and few answers on how high prices for raw materials, energy and charges for carbon emissions will continue to develop. At the same time, we will monitor the development of the pandemic closely,” Ján Bača, spokesman of the company, said.

One of the three blast furnaces was shut down on June 20, 2019, with the company adapting the production and range of products to the current situation of the steel market and customer demand.


Tags: Slovakia  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Feb

Liberty Steel appoints management for key European operations
14  Jan

Duferco orders new medium section mill from SMS for Italian subsidiary
13  Jan

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output up seven percent in 2020
13  Jan

Thyssenkrupp concludes blue hydrogen study for Duisburg plant
12  Jan

France’s metal industry output up 2.4 percent in November from October