Slovakia’s US Steel Košice idles BF No.2 for maintenance

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:41:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Slovakia-based US Steel Košice, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based US Steel, shut down its blast furnace No. 2 on September 4 for planned maintenance, according to media reports. The shutdown will last 60 days.

The company’s spokesperson stated that it is very difficult to plan and ensure the operation of industrial enterprises amid the rise in energy prices.

US Steel Košice has an annual steel production capacity of 4.5 million mt.

Meanwhile, the company is reducing the number of employees to adapt its employment structure to current conditions. The company currently employs almost 9,000 people.


