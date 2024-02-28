﻿
US Steel fined for pollution violations at Clairton coke plant

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 14:54:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) in Pennsylvania has announced that it has found that the Clairton coke plant of United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) experienced equipment failures at coking ovens Nos. 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 15, 19 and 20 which caused air pollution violations. Accordingly, the plant has been required by the ACHD to create a compliance plan, subject to the approval of the ACHD. The penalty imposed on the company totals $1.99 million.

In addition, US Steel is said to be planning to appeal the fine, claiming that it has been collaborating with local health authorities to control emissions.

In December last year, the ACHD had fined US Steel $2.2 million for violations of Pennsylvania’s limits on hydrogen sulfide pollution.


