US slab imports up 99.5 percent in April

Friday, 28 May 2021 21:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 638,910 mt in April 2021, up 99.5 percent from March but down 17.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $465.8 million in April 2021, compared to $198.1 million in March and $344.5 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April, with 473,045 mt, compared to 100,086 mt in March and 659,017 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in April include Mexico, with 119,496 mt; Canada, with 26,470 mt; and Russia, with 19,894 mt.


