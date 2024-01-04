US slab imports up 142.6 percent in November

Thursday, 04 January 2024 19:50:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 303,414 mt in November 2023, up 142.6 percent from October and up 13.3 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $173.2 million in November 2023, compared to $72.2 million in October and $176.8 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in November, with 244,789 mt, compared to 39,604 mt in October and 116,007 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported slab in November include Mexico, with 35,414 mt; and Canada, with 23,211 mt.