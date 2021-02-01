US slab imports down 27.3 percent in December

Monday, 01 February 2021 19:43:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 71,892 mt in December 2020, down 27.3 percent from November and down 10.0 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $33.8 million in December 2020, compared to $41.4 million in the previous month and $35.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in December, with 59,189 mt, compared to 83,704 mt in November and 58,313 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported slab in December include Canada, with 12,330 mt.