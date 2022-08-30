﻿
English
US slab imports down 23.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 19:48:23 (GMT+3)
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 273,544 mt in July 2022, down 23.7 percent from June and down 55.9 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $330.7 million in July 2022, compared to $375.6 million in June and $517.3 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July, with 177,724 mt, compared to 107,409 mt in June and 337,125 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in July include Mexico, with 62,667 mt; Canada, with 27,095 mt; and Japan, with 6,057 mt.


