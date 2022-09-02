﻿
US rebar imports up 41.6 percent in July

Friday, 02 September 2022 18:01:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 140,855 mt in July 2022, up 41.6 percent from June and up 70.5 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $142.1 million in July 2022, compared to $104.2 million in June and $65.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Turkey in July, with 63,535 mt, compared to 24,537 mt in June and 3,966 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Mexico, with 29,047 mt; Algeria, with 27,831 mt; Canada, with 8,795 mt; and Portugal, with 6,474 mt.


