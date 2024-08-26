US rebar imports down 53.7 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 52,392 mt in June this year, down 53.7 percent month on month and down 72.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $33.4 million in June this year, compared to $72.3 million in May and $123.0 million in June last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in June, with 28,608 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Mexico, with 7,799 mt; Canada, with 6,263 mt; Oman, with 5,849 mt; and the Dominican Republic, with 2,002 mt.