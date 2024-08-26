 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rebar imports down 53.7 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 17:18:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 52,392 mt in June this year, down 53.7 percent month on month and down 72.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $33.4 million in June this year, compared to $72.3 million in May and $123.0 million in June last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in June, with 28,608 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Mexico, with 7,799 mt; Canada, with 6,263 mt; Oman, with 5,849 mt; and the Dominican Republic, with 2,002 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 27, 2024 

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend as large mills attempt price hikes

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

US rebar exports up 15.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices rebound amid talks of easing supply, confidence improves

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 26, 2024 

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar export price stable in Brazil for the last four weeks

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar prices in Asia stabilize after sharp losses as China fails to settle yet

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 34, 2024

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Romania’s longs market still weak but some interest seen in ex-Turkey longs

23 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar consumption in Mexico down 10.9 percent in June

23 Aug | Steel News