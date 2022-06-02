US rebar imports down 36.8 percent in April

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:47:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 92,943 mt in April 2022, down 36.8 percent from March and down 11.0 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $80.2 million in April 2022, compared to $126.6 million in March and $63.2 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in April, with 32,000 mt, compared to 55,224 mt in March and 19,477 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in April include Turkey, with 26,325 mt; Algeria, with 21,424 mt; Dominican Republic, with 6,528 mt; and Canada, with 4,019 mt.