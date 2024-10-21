 |  Login 
US rebar imports down 24.3 percent in August from July

Monday, 21 October 2024 05:19:24 (GMT+3)
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 63,287 mt in August this year, down 24.3 percent month on month and down 144.2 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $41.4 million in August this year, compared to $47.5 million in July and $93.8 million in August last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Egypt in August, with 26,940 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Bulgaria with 15,544 mt, Mexico with 8,207 mt, Canada with 5,895 mt, and Turkey with 3,826 mt.


