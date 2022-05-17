US rebar exports up 8.9 percent in March

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 19:35:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 21,694 mt in March 2022, up 8.9 percent from February and up 28.1 percent from March 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $21.8 million in March, compared to $19.6 million in the previous month and $13.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in March with 19,677 mt, compared to 14,646 mt in February and 13,583 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,522 mt; and Bahamas, with 1,001 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in March.