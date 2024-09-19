 |  Login 
US rebar exports up 3.4 percent in July from June

Thursday, 19 September 2024 16:38:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,724 mt in July this year, up 3.4 percent month on month and down 11.0 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $17.5 million in July, compared to $16.6 million in the previous month and $21.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 13,766 mt compared to 11,700 mt in June and 17,886 mt in July last year. Canada is followed by the Dominican Republic with 4,019 mt and the Bahamas with 1,627 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.


