US rebar exports up 21.9 percent in April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,640 mt in April 2021, up 21.9 percent from March and up 55.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $17.5 million in April, compared to $13.9 million in the previous month and $8.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in April with 16,892 mt, compared to 13,583 mt in March and 12,170 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 2,113 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in April.