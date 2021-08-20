﻿
US rebar exports up 20.3 percent in June

Friday, 20 August 2021 17:55:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 24,981 mt in June 2021, up 20.3 percent from May and up 35.8 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $22.3 million in June, compared to $18.7 million in the previous month and $12.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 23,4301 mt, compared to 18,089 mt in May and 11,946 mt in June 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.


