US rebar exports up 1.9 percent in December

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:38:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 21,963 mt in December 2020, up 1.9 percent from November and up 124.1 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $14.2 million in December, compared to $13.6 million in the previous month and $6.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 18,057 mt, compared to 20,363 mt in November and 8,157 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 2,005 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.