US rebar exports up 15.8 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 19:02:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,031 mt in June this year, up 15.8 percent month on month and increasing by 5.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $16.6 million in June, compared to $14.6 million in the previous month and $17.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in June with 11,700 mt, compared to 10,924 mt in May and 15,635 mt in June last year. Canada is followed by the Dominican Republic with 4,858.71 mt and the Bahamas with 1,480 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in June.


