US rebar exports down 8.6 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 05:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 19,082 mt in August this year, down 8.6 percent month on month and down 30.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $15.9 million in August, compared to $17.5 million in the previous month and $20.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 14,683 mt, compared to 13,766 mt in July and 22,517 mt in August last year. Canada is followed by the Dominican Republic with 2,472 mt and the Bahamas with 1,206 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.


