﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar exports down 2.4 percent in May

Monday, 20 July 2020 20:01:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 12,646 mt in May 2020, down 2.4 percent from April but up 52.5 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $7.9 million in May, compared to $8.2 million in the previous month and $6.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in May with 11,958 mt, compared to 11,900 mt in April and 5,263 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in May.


Tags: trading  longs  USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

US beam exports up 1.2 percent in June
12  Aug

US drawn wire imports down 4.6 percent in June
10  Aug

US wire rod imports down 24.1 percent in June
04  Aug

US rebar imports down 38.5 percent in June
17  Jul

Helix Steel joins partnership to supply rebar to Costa Rican construction industry