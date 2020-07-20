US rebar exports down 2.4 percent in May

Monday, 20 July 2020 20:01:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 12,646 mt in May 2020, down 2.4 percent from April but up 52.5 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $7.9 million in May, compared to $8.2 million in the previous month and $6.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in May with 11,958 mt, compared to 11,900 mt in April and 5,263 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in May.