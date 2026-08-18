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US raw steel production increases by 0.7 percent - week 33, 2026

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 00:43:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 15, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.833 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 15, 2026, increased 0.7 percent from the previous week ending August 8, 2026, when production was 1.820 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.8 percent.

Production was 1.764 million net tons in the week ending August 15, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 3.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 15, 2026, was 59.163 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.6 percent from 56.012 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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