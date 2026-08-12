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US raw steel production decreases by 2.7 percent - week 32, 2026

Wednesday, 12 August 2026 00:14:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 8, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.820 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 8, 2026, decreased 2.7 percent from the previous week ending August 1, 2026, when production was 1.870 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 81.0 percent.

Production was 1.764 million net tons in the week ending August 8, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 3.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 8, 2026, was 57.330 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.9 percent. That is up 5.7 percent from 52.248 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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