US raw steel production decreases by 0.2 percent - week 25, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on June 20, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.851 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 20, 2026, decreased 0.2 percent from the previous week ending June 13, 2026, when production was 1.854 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.3 percent.

Production was 1.792 million net tons in the week ending June 20, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 79.8 percent. The current week production represents a 3.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 20, 2026, was 44.395 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.6 percent. That is up 6.1 percent from 41.828 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.