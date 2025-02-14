 |  Login 
US prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on every trading partner

Friday, 14 February 2025 11:04:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US President Donald Trump has officially unveiled his plan for reciprocal tariffs against its every trading partner applying tariffs on US goods. Canada, the EU and Brazil are among the countries expected to be affected by these.

Accordingly, Trump has ordered his team to match US tariffs with other countries’ tariffs and to take into consideration other non-tariff measures such as value-added taxes and digital service taxes. As an example, the US stated that the EU imposes 10 percent tariffs on imported US cars, while the US only applies 2.5 percent tariffs on imported EU cars. Also, Canada and France each collect over $500 million per year from US companies under digital service taxes, even though the US does not collect such taxes from foreign companies.

As a result, the US aims to ensure fairness in global trade and reduce its annual trade deficit in goods, which exceeded $1 trillion in 2024. In the meantime, the newly announced tariffs will put US workers first, improve the US’ competitiveness in every area of industry and boost its economic and national security.


