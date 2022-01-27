US merchant bar imports up 7.0 percent in November

Thursday, 27 January 2022 22:46:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 17,011 mt in November 2021, up 7.0 percent from October and up 25.3 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $19.4 million in November 2021, compared to $17.5 million in October and $8.7 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in November, with 10,369 mt, compared to 10,052 mt in October and 7,311 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in November include Canada, with 6,149 mt.