US merchant bar imports up 16.3 percent in November

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:49:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of merchant bar totaled 13,572 mt in November 2020, up 16.3 percent from October and up 88.1 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $8.7 million in November 2020, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $5.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in November, with 7,311 mt, compared to 6,602 mt in October and 3,797 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in November include Canada, with 5,889 mt.