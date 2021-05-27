﻿
US merchant bar exports down 3.6 percent in March

Thursday, 27 May 2021 21:29:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,088 mt in March 2021, down 3.6 percent from February but up 76.0 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.2 million in March, compared to $4.9 million in the previous month and $2.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in March with 3,247 mt, compared to 2,351 mt in February and 1,807mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,390 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in March.


