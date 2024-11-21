US may raise dumping margin for HRC from Nippon Steel

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on hot rolled steel flat products from Japan.

During the review period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 29.03 percent for Nippon Steel and zero percent for Tokyo Steel. Previously, the duty on products imported from Nippon Steel was at 1.39 percent. The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.