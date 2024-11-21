 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US may raise dumping margin for HRC from Nippon Steel

Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:13:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on hot rolled steel flat products from Japan.

During the review period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 29.03 percent for Nippon Steel and zero percent for Tokyo Steel. Previously, the duty on products imported from Nippon Steel was at 1.39 percent. The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

Meanwhile, on the same day of the publication of this preliminary report, Nippon Steel pledged in a letter to the members of US-based United Steelworkers (USW) union regarding its intention to acquire US Steel that the company will not ship slab from its overseas mills to the US after the acquisition, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Although this pledge is for a different product, USW could use the preliminary decision as a tool against foreign ownership of US Steel.


Tags: Hrc Slab Flats Semis US North America M&A Quotas & Duties US Steel Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Sea freight rates for imports unveiled in Brazil

28 Jun | Steel News

Slab offers rise sharply in Turkey, leaving only a few origins in focus

23 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey shows interest in import slab, books cargoes from Malaysia

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey prefers own slabs over most import options, bids much lower for Russian origin

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Malaysia’s Eastern Steel works on installing new BF, HRC production to start in H2

09 Mar | Steel News

Slab prices in Asia move up, China and Russia most competitive

01 Mar | Flats and Slab

Russia raises local flat prices, evaluates export opportunities for HRC and slab

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Energy prices become key factor in European metallurgical market in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

Slab prices in Asia keep rising amid positive outlook in flats post-holidays

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia on the rise, sustainability questionable

19 Dec | Flats and Slab