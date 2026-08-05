US issues preliminary results of CVD review on large diameter welded pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter welded pipe (LDWP) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of LDWP from South Korea during the period of review.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.00 percent for Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. (HSP) and 0.27 percent (de minimis) for SeAH Steel Corporation.

The nine companies not individually examined received a rate of 1.00 percent, comprising AJU Besteel Co., Ltd., Chang Won Bending Co., Ltd., Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., EEW Korea Co., Ltd., Histeel Co., Ltd., Husteel Co., Ltd., Hyundai RB Co., Ltd. (Shinchang Construction Co., Ltd.), Hyundai Steel Company, and Nexteel Co., Ltd.

The all-others rate, established in the original investigation, remains at 9.29 percent. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 16 companies whose review requests were either withdrawn or which had no reviewable entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.