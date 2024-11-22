US issues preliminary AD review results on wire rod from Mexico

The DOC has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico.

During the review period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, some Mexican producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted average dumping margins of 18.09 percent for TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. and 13.46 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for six companies after receiving timely withdrawal requests.

The final results of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.