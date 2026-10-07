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US issues final CVD results on large diameter welded pipe from Turkey

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 20:13:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter welded pipe (welded pipe) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (HDM Celik) received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 3.34 percent for the company.

According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rate was determined at 3.37 percent for HDM Celik.

The all-others rate is 3.72 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Tags: Tubular Turkey US Europe North America Mediterranean Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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