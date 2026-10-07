US issues final CVD results on large diameter welded pipe from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter welded pipe (welded pipe) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that HDM Celik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (HDM Celik) received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 3.34 percent for the company.

According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rate was determined at 3.37 percent for HDM Celik.

The all-others rate is 3.72 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, 7305.19.5000, 7305.31.4000, 7305.31.6090, 7305.39.1000, and 7305.39.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).