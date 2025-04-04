 |  Login 
US issues final AD margins for HRC from South Korea

Friday, 04 April 2025 13:55:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean producers’ sales of the subject goods to the US were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.89 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 2.27 percent for POSCO.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 0.89 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 2.10 percent for POSCO.


