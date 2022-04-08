US iron and steel scrap exports up 6.9 percent in February

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:57:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,363,389 mt in February 2022, a 6.9 percent increase month-on-month and a 0.4 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 365,817 mt, up 19.8 percent month-on-month and up 28.6 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in February include: Mexico, with 216,097 mt; Bangladesh, with 189,549 mt; Taiwan, with 146,982 mt; and Korea, with 96,891 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $647.6 million in February 2022, compared to $597.1 million in January and $593.9 million in February 2021.