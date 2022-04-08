﻿
English
US iron and steel scrap exports up 6.9 percent in February

Friday, 08 April 2022
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,363,389 mt in February 2022, a 6.9 percent increase month-on-month and a 0.4 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 365,817 mt, up 19.8 percent month-on-month and up 28.6 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in February include: Mexico, with 216,097 mt; Bangladesh, with 189,549 mt; Taiwan, with 146,982 mt; and Korea, with 96,891 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $647.6 million in February 2022, compared to $597.1 million in January and $593.9 million in February 2021.


