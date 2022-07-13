﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down 18.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:40:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,632,900 mt in May 2022, an 18.4 percent increase month-on-month and a 20.0 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in May with 325,481 mt, down 25.4 percent month-on-month and down 5.4 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in May include: Vietnam, with 241,383 mt; Turkey, with 188,470; Bangladesh, with 154,122 mt; and Taiwan, with 109,055 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $873.0 million in May 2022, compared to $831.4 million in April and $771.3 million in May 2021.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US domestic scrap market prices expected to trade at sideways in August

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan scrap attracts more demand in Asia, Kanto tender closed with $77/mt drop

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s import scrap prices move up, focus on cheaper HMS bookings

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap less attractive in China due to lower domestic prices

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Holiday lull in Pakistani scrap market, outlook mixed

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts local scrap prices further, still room for further drop

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts scrap purchase price by $15/mt

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for P&S scrap in Philadelphia

12 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Container prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Los Angeles

12 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

HMS I/II 80:20 dock prices in Los Angeles

12 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials