US iron and steel scrap exports down 18.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:40:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,632,900 mt in May 2022, an 18.4 percent increase month-on-month and a 20.0 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in May with 325,481 mt, down 25.4 percent month-on-month and down 5.4 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in May include: Vietnam, with 241,383 mt; Turkey, with 188,470; Bangladesh, with 154,122 mt; and Taiwan, with 109,055 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $873.0 million in May 2022, compared to $831.4 million in April and $771.3 million in May 2021.