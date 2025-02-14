US HRC imports up 40.3 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 202,032 mt in December this year, up 40.3 percent from November and up 9.5 percent from December 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $145 million in December this year, compared to $94.3 million in November and $145.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in December with 87,011 mt, compared to 75,371 mt in November and 95,625 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in December include South Korea with 64,623 mt, Japan with 21,207 mt, Brazil with 17,500 mt, and the Netherlands with 5,793 mt.