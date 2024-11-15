US HRC imports down 2.7 percent in September from August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 118,662 mt in September this year, down 2.7 percent from August and down 96.4 percent from September 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $92.6 million in September this year, compared to $97.9 million in August and $188.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in September, with 66,549 mt, compared to 68,407 mt in August and 81,029 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in September include South Korea with 38,724 mt, the Netherlands with 4,434 mt, Mexico with 3,007 mt, and France with 2,498 mt.