US HRC imports down 20.7 percent in January from December

Friday, 14 March 2025 22:40:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 160,142 mt in January this year, down 20.7 percent from December and down 12.5 percent from January 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $125.3 million in January this year, compared to $145.0 million in December and $159.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in January with 108,607 mt, compared to 87,011 mt in December and 95,979 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in January include Japan with 20,442 mt, South Korea with 9,349 mt, Turkey with 5,847 mt, and Mexico with 4,841 mt.


