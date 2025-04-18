US HRC imports down 14.9 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 136,193 mt in February this year, down 14.9 percent from January and 0.44 percent from February 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $101.6 million in February this year, compared to $125.3 million in January and $120.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in February with 59,099 mt, compared to 108,607 mt in January and 51,916 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in February include Japan with 17,378 mt, South Korea with 42,861 mt, Mexico with 4,330 mt, and Brazil with 3,762 mt.