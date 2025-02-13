 |  Login 
US HRC exports up 9.7 percent in December from November

Thursday, 13 February 2025 20:09:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 61,684 mt in December this year, up 9.7 percent from November and down 8.7 percent from December last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $57.9 million in December, compared to $54.2 million in the previous month and $67.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 40,570 mt, compared to 34,428 mt in November and 49,946 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 20,841 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


