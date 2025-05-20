US HRC exports up 28.2 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 60,406 mt in March this year, up 28.2 percent from February and down 9.2 percent from March last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $63.1 million in March, compared to $45.4 million in the previous month and $67.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in March with 39,472 mt, compared to 33,114 mt in February and 40,021 mt in March last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 20,668 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in March.