US HRC exports up 15.0 percent in July from June

Thursday, 12 September 2024 17:20:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 73,720 mt in July this year, up 15.0 percent from June and down 10.7 percent from July last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $75.44 million in July, compared to $66.36 million in the previous month and $90.43 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 49,027 mt, compared to 38,054 mt in June and 60,646 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 24,333 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.


