US HRC exports down 34.9 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 47,111 mt in February this year, down 34.9 percent from January and down 49.3 percent from February last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $45.4 million in February, compared to $69.9 million in the previous month and $98.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 33,114 mt, compared to 49,352 mt in January and 65,089 mt in February last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 13,477 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.