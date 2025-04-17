 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC exports down 34.9 percent in February from January

Thursday, 17 April 2025 19:05:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 47,111 mt in February this year, down 34.9 percent from January and down 49.3 percent from February last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $45.4 million in February, compared to $69.9 million in the previous month and $98.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 33,114 mt, compared to 49,352 mt in January and 65,089 mt in February last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 13,477 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

May US ferrous scrap seen lower following April declines amid a dip in finished steel prices

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Formosa Ha Tinh delays new HRC prices, import offers keep fluctuating

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

European HRC prices stable, but currency volatility weighs on market mood

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices mainly stable

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable, market expects softening next week

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 17, 2025 

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Import HRC prices decline slightly in Pakistan

16 Apr | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel sales volume for Q1

16 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 16, 2025 

16 Apr | Longs and Billet