US HRC exports down 27.1 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 69,815 mt in September this year, down 27.1 percent from August and up 4.5 percent from September last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $66.2 million in September, compared to $86.4 million in the previous month and $67.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in September with 43,861 mt, compared to 63,927 mt in August and 42,824 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 25,444 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in September.