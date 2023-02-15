﻿
US HRC exports down 21.9 percent in December

Wednesday, 15 February 2023
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 38,396 mt in December 2022, down 21.9 percent from November and down 34.4 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, HRC plate exports totaled $36.9 million in December, compared to $48.1 million in the previous month and $50.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 21,718 mt, compared to 30,703 mt in November and 38,616 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,327 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


