US HDG imports up 3.5 percent in February

Friday, 26 March 2021 19:48:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 154,887 mt in February 2021, up 3.5 percent from January but down 10.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $142.6 million in February 2021, compared to $142.7 million in January and $160.3 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in February, with 74,379 mt, compared to 80,832 mt in January and 82,011 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in February include Brazil, with 16,231 mt; Austria, with 14,285 mt; Mexico, with 13,196 mt; and Taiwan, with 8,571 mt.


