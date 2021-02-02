US HDG imports down 9.1 percent in December

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:05:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 141,597 mt in December 2020, down 9.1 percent from November and down 1.2 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $137.8 million in December 2020, compared to $142.2 million in the previous month and $135.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December, with 69,029 mt, compared to 61,273 mt in November and 72,142 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include Taiwan, with 14,012 mt; Mexico, with 13,973 mt; Korea, with 12,057 mt; and Austria, with 6,717 mt.