US HDG imports down 1.5 percent in December

Monday, 31 January 2022 21:03:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 307,934 mt in December 2021, down 1.5 percent from November but up 117.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $483.5 million in December 2021, compared to $453.3 million in November and $137.8 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December, with 69,451 mt, compared to 68,429 mt in November and 69,029 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include Vietnam, with 56,445 mt; Mexico, with 31,876 mt; Turkey, with 30,676 mt; and UAE, with 28,841 mt.


