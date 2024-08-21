US HDG imports down 13.1 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 238,809 mt in June this year, down 13.1 percent from May and up 46.9 percent from June last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $281.2 million in June this year, compared to $317.2 million in the previous month and $209.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June, with 79,435 mt, compared to 81,257 mt in May and 77,634 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include Vietnam, with 39,249 mt; Brazil, with 21,815 mt; Mexico, with 21,059 mt; and South Korea, with 19,782 mt.